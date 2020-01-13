United is the most hated airline in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Daring Planet created a map of the most hated airlines by state by compiling geotagged Twitter data from the last month.

The study tracked phrases and hashtags in every state about hating specific airlines. For example, “I hate American Airlines,” or “I hate flying American.”

Over 50,000 negative airline tweets were tracked. American is the most hated in the country, but United was the most hated in Arkansas.

American – 21 states United – 13 states Frontier – 8 states Delta – 4 states Spirit – 4 states

While other airlines were mentioned, none beat the above five.