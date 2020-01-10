Universal enrollment center for TSA pre-checks closes in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Universal Enrollment Center, where you can go for a TSA pre-check in Fayetteville, is permanently closed.
A statement on the website can be found here.
The statement reads:
Effective close of business on Thursday, January 09, 2020, the Fayetteville, AR-N College Ave Universal Enrollment Center will be permanently closing. Please see the Enrollment Center Locator for additional options to enroll or in the event of a further update.
Transportation Worker Identification Credential, or TWIC, activations, card replacements, and PIN resets will be unavailable at all Universal Enrollment centers beginning Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. EST to January 12, 2020 1:00 a.m. EST due to necessary system maintenance.
Enrollments for all programs will be unaffected.
Click here to locate an alternate enrollment center; to make, check or update an appointment; and for information on TWIC, HTAP and TSA Pre ✓®.
The two closest TSA pre-checks are in Sallisaw, OK and Springfield, MO.