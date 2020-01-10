Universal enrollment center for TSA pre-checks closes in Fayetteville

by: Megan Wilson

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2019, file photo, passengers wait in line at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. The chief of the TSA said Monday, July 1, that travelers should see only a slight increase in checkpoint wait times over the four-day July 4 holiday weekend despite the diversion of about 350 employees including screeners to the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Universal Enrollment Center, where you can go for a TSA pre-check in Fayetteville, is permanently closed.

The statement reads:

Effective close of business on Thursday, January 09, 2020, the Fayetteville, AR-N College Ave Universal Enrollment Center will be permanently closing. Please see the Enrollment Center Locator for additional options to enroll or in the event of a further update.

Transportation Worker Identification Credential, or TWIC, activations, card replacements, and PIN resets will be unavailable at all Universal Enrollment centers beginning Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. EST to January 12, 2020 1:00 a.m. EST due to necessary system maintenance.

Enrollments for all programs will be unaffected.

Click here to locate an alternate enrollment center; to make, check or update an appointment; and for information on TWIC, HTAP and TSA Pre ✓®.

The two closest TSA pre-checks are in Sallisaw, OK and Springfield, MO.

