University of Arkansas adjusts qualifications for out-of-state tuition awards

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is trying to recruit more out-of-state students by lowering qualifications for tuition scholarships.

UA recruits out-of-staters by offering its New Arkansan Non-Resident Tuition Award.

To receive a 90% discount covering the out-of-state portion tuition, students will now need a minimum 3.6 GPA or 28 on the ACT, down from a 3.7 GPA or 30 ACT score.

For an 80% award, a 3.4 GPA and 26 ACT score is needed, and a 70% award would need a 3.2 GPA and 24 ACT.

Suzanne McCray, the university’s Vice Provost for Enrollment and the Dean of Admissions, says these changes are helping UA remain competitive and more affordable for everyone.

“Out-of-state students, because they are not getting these scholarships dollars, need incentives. They want to know that they are appreciated and welcomed, as well. The New Arkansan Non-Resident Award is really the way that we are able to reach out to them, to encourage them that we are a best buy, that we are affordable,” McCray said.

Mccray says nearly 52% of students are from Arkansas.

Tuition for in-state undergraduates taking 30 credit hours is around $7,000 for the 2019 school year.

For non-residents, it’s nearly $24,000.

Also new this year, UA will begin using the Common App.





