University of Arkansas at Monticello chancellor resigning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas at Monticello says its chancellor will resign at the end of the semester as the school faces a budget deficit amid a large drop in student enrollment.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Monday that Karla Hughes will resign on Dec. 31 after three years leading the school. She is the first woman to lead a four-year University of Arkansas System school.

Gregg Reep, who chairs the school’s board of visitors, says the administration told the board that it expects there to be a $1 million to $2 million budget shortfall.

Hughes took over as chancellor in January 2016 and enrollment has steadily dropped under her watch, from about 3,900 that year to 2,855 this semester

