University of Arkansas expands student housing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The University of Arkansas will see yet another addition to its off-campus housing options as construction companies try to meet growing demand for student housing.

Partnering with Aptitude Development, the University of Arkansas expects to open The Marshall Arkansas, a 226-unit apartment complex that will span seven stories.

The apartment complex is also host to a state-of-the art fitness facility and a series of breakout rooms complete with whiteboards and smart televisions known as “The Thought Room.”

It is the latest student housing installment for Aptitude which also owns The Marshall Louisville and The Marshall Syracuse.

The Marshall Arkansas is set to open in August 2021.