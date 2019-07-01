University of Arkansas notifies officials about campus natural gas pipeline

The University of Arkansas mailed information concerning its natural gas transmission pipeline to Fayetteville and Washington County officials last week.

This annual mailing is a part of the overall gas pipeline public awareness effort by the university to educate and inform people who may live and work on or around the south side of the University of Arkansas campus.

The mailing and enclosed materials provide information about the pipeline, its location, and what to do in the event of an accident or emergency involving the pipeline.

Construction contractors who work for the university are also being informed of the pipeline’s location through the Washington and Madison County Damage Prevention Coalition, the Arkansas Regulatory Partnership Program and through ongoing campus construction coordination efforts.

Faculty, staff and students will be contacted in the fall upon return to campus. Information is also being provided to students who are new to the university through the summer orientation process.

The natural gas transmission pipeline runs underground on the south side of the campus, from near Nettleship Street and Eastern Avenue, east to the Central Heating Plant located on Dickson Street. The pipeline began carrying natural gas in February 2016, and it provides natural gas for the university’s combustion gas turbine generator and campus comfort heating (see map). The pipeline replaced a Black Hills Energy Arkansas distribution line that had served the University Central Heating Plant as the primary gas source since 1964.

This summer, the university’s Office of Emergency Management will host an emergency preparedness exercise that will include university staff, area emergency management professionals, along with fire, police and medical first responders, as required by federal and state regulations.