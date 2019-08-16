University of Arkansas students returning to the hill

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Starting college can be a stressful time for students, but the University of Arkansas Housing Department is working to make things as smooth as possible.

Almost 6,000 students are predicted to be moving into dorms in a span of a few days.

The housing department said the goal is to always improve and this year, clearly marked signage on campus and color-coded parking passes helped things run smoother.

“We have a great team,” said assistant vice chancellor for the department, Florence Johnson. “It is a team effort. Everybody from the central office on is involved out there on these days.”

Incoming freshman, Amber Burks said she’s most excited to play in the band this school year. She said overall, her move in experience was a good one.

“It’s been really smooth,” Burks said. “There are people at the front desk to help. And they gave us all the instructions and where to go. Be patient but also make sure to not go too slow because you have 30 minutes.”

For anyone driving around the campus, keep in mind that there may be backups due to moving.

