University of Arkansas suspends Rome Center due to coronavirus outbreak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The University of Arkansas suspended academic operations at its Rome Center due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Italy joined a list of countries heavily impacted by the outbreak, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended people to avoid all non-essential travel to the country. The travel-advisory levels released by the CDC and state department played a major role in the university’s decision, the source said.

Future study-abroad plans for Rome have been put on hold and will be reevaluated, and the suspension is only set for the Spring semester at this point. Further suspension of programs will be evaluated, the source said.

A statement will be posted on the university’s study abroad website at 11:59 p.m.