University offers mental-health services to incoming students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Classes are back in session at the University of Arkansas, and campus leaders know freshman year can be extremely stressful. Students can find services at the Pat Walker Health Center specifically tailored to help those dealing with these issues.

“In college, students face a lot of different stressors…it’s totally new to them,” said Kendra Glasper, a mental health clinician. “So, we can easily focus on making sure they have their books, making sure they have good places to stay and things to eat.”

Through the Counseling and Psychological Service Center (CAPS), students can find programs to aid in mental health stability. “Let’s Talk” is a free service every Tuesday and Wednesday that lets students drop in and talk with a counselor. No appointment is necessary.

Students can also partake in group therapy, individual therapy and workshops. Individual counseling is $20 per session but completely free for those staying in University Housing, Glasper said. The group sessions and workshops are free for all students.

Common mental-health issues for students include depression and anxiety, Glasper said.