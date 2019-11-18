Unmarked graves of 90 slaves uncovered near Fayetteville cathedral

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The 400th year observance of slavery in American was held at the Christian Life Cathedral in Fayetteville on Sunday.

Part of the cathedral’s land was recently scouted to potentially add a phone tower there when satellite images uncovered buried bodies around the property.

The unmarked graves belong to slaves, who couldn’t afford proper burials.

The church was made aware of the findings and honored those enslaved people at today’s memorial.

“We wanted to make sure there was a space created for people that didn’t have a space, didn’t have a voice,” said music pastor Reginald James. “Not only did they not have a voice, but they were unnamed and forgotten.”

James said there were 90 bodies found in unmarked graves.

The National Park Service held a day of remembrance earlier this year on August 25 with a nationwide bell-ringing.