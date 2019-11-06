Unofficial results show Cowgur wins Bentonville School Board seat

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Willie Cowgur and Amanda Deegan Winters ran for the Bentonville School Board Zone Four seat. On Tuesday, November 5, Cowgur had 70% of the vote (331). Winters had 30% (142). This is the unofficial tally until next Friday when the numbers will be certified during a meeting, according to Benton County Election Commissioner Kim Dennison.

Once the votes are certified, this will be Cowgur’s third term to serve on the school board.

Cowgur is a Sam’s Club Regional Health and Wellness Director. He states on Bentonville’s Board of Education page that, “My advice for students is to work hard and study hard and be involved in some type of activity or organization. Make time to mentor someone. It will make a difference not only in your life but also the life of the person you are mentoring. Finally, don’t take on debt when you go to college unless you absolutely must. It takes years to pay it off.”

Cowgur is a Bentonville native and a graduate of Bentonville High School. He and his wife, Martha, have three children.

Kelly Carlson ran unopposed for Zone Five he received 40 votes, according to the unofficial results from Benton County.

A School Tax Levy of 48.5 mills is on the ballot. The millage vote received 71.39% (469) in favor and 28.61% (188) against. The millage will pass whether you vote for or against it.

