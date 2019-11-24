Unusual business benefits from Bentonville Lighting of the Square

"I think it's great for everybody you know when these events go on because people come out and it’s just a fun time especially this time of the year," Anthony Kellington said.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A light display in Bentonville is helping out local businesses, even the ones you would least expect.

Bentonville Lighting of the Square is a yearly event where people from all over Northwest Arkansas come to get in the holiday spirit.

The 30-mile long light display attracts a lot of people which helps out even the most unusual of businesses.

Balloon artist Anthony Kellington has been making balloon animals for kids at Bentonvile Lighting of the Square event for four years.

“I do this for tips so I leave it up to the customer to give whatever they want to give,” Kellington said. “When you’re doing something like this you’re depending on the generosity of people that you’re making balloons for.”

I should have a real good day. Anthony Kellington, Balloon Artist

Kellington said even if people don’t tip, he is just glad to be doing what he loves during a season full of holiday cheer.

“I think it’s great for everyone when these events go on because people come out and it’s just a fun time especially this time of the year,” he said.

According to KYAA Chocolate (Bentonville) Manager Savannah Williams, during this event her store has to prepare a week in advance by doing things like decorating and making double of everything they sell.

“We actually bought about 20 gallons of milk in preparation for tonight in order to make ten gallon coolers of hot chocolate,” Williams said.

Even with all the preparation it wasn’t enough for the swarm of people who came into her store.

Williams had to turn people who wanted hot chocolate away.

“Chocolate makes really really great gifts and when you’re walking around and looking at the lights you want hot chocolate with it,” she said.

What a better place to get it in than a place that makes chocolate? Savannah Williams, Manager KYAA Chocolate Bentonville

Williams said even though the Bentonville Lighting of the Square event can be stressful for her business, like Kellington she doesn’t mind.

“It ramps up the holiday season and it kind of gets everyone excited for the holidays,” she said. “This is the peak and it will be busy for the rest of the season.”

The holiday lights will be lit for viewing through New Year’s Day at the Bentonville Square.

The lights are on from dawn to dusk.