UPDATE: Arkansas Board of Education shifts focus on Little Rock School District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The state Board of Education has passed a motion by a vote of 5-4 to allow a Personnel Policy Committee (PPC) representative at each school building (41) in the Little Rock School District (LRSD).

The vote came in a Friday morning meeting on the LRSD that was a continuation of a discussion the board started on Thursday afternoon.

The board’s decision means the district now has to go back to the drawing board. LRSD Superintendent Michael Poore expressed interest to the board to have a smaller PPC of 8 members and 3 administrators. That process had already started last month. The district had about 250 applications from teachers interested in getting involved.

The board also voted to table discussion on adding two additional LRSD Community Advisory Board (CAB) members. In today’s action, board members said it’s not time-sensitive, so it can be brought up at December’s meeting. Right now there are seven CAB members. This will take that number to 9 – the number on a school board.

Also at the December meeting, the board will have further discussion on readjusting the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

As the board was about to take a vote on a new action item on the makeup of a Personnel Policy Committee (PPC), the crowd asked to give public comment but the board chairman asked Capitol Police to escort people out of the room. The group was told they could comment at the end of the meeting.





