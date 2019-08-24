UPDATE: Body of missing Grant County Deputy found

GRANT COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — Body of Grant County deputy found after a month of reported being missing.

On July 19, 2019 Grant County Deputy Keith Wright went missing on Lake Ouachita after jumping off a boat to swim. An extensive search was conducted for five days by a number of different agencies from across the state. The search was scaled back but continued daily.

On August 23, 2019 at or about 7:00pm the Montgomery County Sheriff David White contacted our department and advised the Joplin Fire department had recovered a body in the area that Deputy Keith Wright went missing. Sheriff Ray Vance and Chief Deputy Pete Roberts responded to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office and positively identified the body as Deputy Keith Wright of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. The body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab per the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department policy.

We ask everyone to continue to pray for the family, friends, and Grant County Sheriff’s Department as they deal with this tragedy. Services will be announced at a later date.