Update: Elderly Mountain Home couple’s deaths apparent planned murder-suicide, police say

Update:

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Autopsy results released Tuesday for an elderly couple found dead last week reveals a case of apparent planned murder-suicide.

That’s according to the Mountain Home Police Department which provided an update on the case Tuesday as follows:

“The police department received preliminary information from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory after the autopsies of two bodies found recently behind their residence in Mountain Home. The deceased are Larry Skeen (80 yoa) and his wife Sharon Skeen (75 yoa).

Information found on a letter-sized note attached to the back door of the residence directed the Mountain Home Police Department to additional information inside their home. Police found packages of information containing delivery instructions and their final wishes. One package was addressed to their attorney.

It is believed one or both were experiencing health issues and their resulting deaths were prearranged between them. According to the preliminary autopsy information received, Sharon Skeen’s cause of death is gunshot wounds of the head and neck and manner of death is homicide. She was shot twice. Larry Skeen’s cause of death is gunshot wound of head and manner of death is suicide. He was shot once.

Investigators continue to work finalizing their investigation.”

Original story:

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Around 2:00 p.m. today, a citizen called police and reported finding at least one body behind a home.

Officers went out to the scene and found two elderly people dead.

Baxter Regional Medical Center ambulance responded. The Baxter County Corner’s Office and the Arkansas State Police have joined the investigation.

The bodies will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for determination for the cause and manner of death.

The names of the dead are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.