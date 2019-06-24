UPDATE: Fayetteville shooting suspect released from jail

Update: According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police one person was arrested in connection with a shooting that sent one to the hospital Saturday night, June 22, and as of Monday, June 24, the suspect was released from the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Johari Matthews, a 28-year-old Fayetteville man, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree battery and committing a terroristic act.

Police did not release the name of the person shot, but said that person was treated and released from Washington Regional Medical Center.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Matthews was taken to Washington County Detention Center and is being held in lieu of a

Original Story:

At least one person is injured after a shooting at an apartment building in Fayetteville on Saturday around 9:30 p.m.

The Fayetteville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Southmont Apartments on South Curtis Street in the city.

At least one person has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story.