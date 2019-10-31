Update: Medical Examiner’s Office determines hunter’s cause of death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — A Marion County hunter that died last week after attempting to retrieve a deer he had shot, did not die solely from the injuries inflicted by the deer, according to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Thomas Alexander, 66, of Yellville died from pre-existing medical conditions complicated by the deer attack, according to a preliminary report.

Alexander’s cousin found him badly injured Oct. 22 at the hunting site. He was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home where he died.





