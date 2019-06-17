UPDATE: Missing Bella Vista teen found in Goshen

UPDATE: Hillary Alsip was located by Goshen Police and is safe.

Derrick Cobler is in custody.

Original Story

UPDATE: Bella Vista police confirmed that a missing girl is with the grown man she was suspected of being with.

Police issued an update Tuesday confirming that 15-year-old Hillary Alsip is with Derrick Cobler, the 34-year-old man they believed she might be with. Cobbler is wanted by police.

Alsip and Cobler were last seen together after 8 p.m. on Monday. They were on foot in the area of Charlie and Willie George Park near the Don Tyson Parkway in Springdale, according to the news release.

Alsip was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and black legging/yoga style pants. Derrick was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, according to the news release.

“A warrant has been issued for Derrick’s arrest in relation to this case,” the news release states.

If you have seen Alsip or Cobler, please contact the Bella Vista Police Department at (479) 855-3771 or dial 911.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Bella Vista Police Department is currently searching for a missing juvenile.

According to police, Hillary Alsip, 15, was last seen at 5 p.m. on June 16 on Abingdon Lane in Bella Vista.

Alsip may be with 34-year-old Derrick Cobler, traveling in a midnight blue Mercedes.

Alsip is 5’1″ and weighs 116 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Bella Vista Police at 479-855-3771.