Update: Newton County shooting suspect surrenders

Update: Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said Tyler Blue Breedlove has turned himself in to authorities.

Wheeler said Breedlove contacted law enforcement through a third party and agreed to meet with a probation and parole officer and Newton County deputy at a family member’s house, where he surrendered peacefully.

“I’m glad Mr. Breedlove made the right decision and decided to contact us to tell his side of the story and put an end to the ongoing search for him,” Wheeler said “I also give a lot of credit to my deputies and many other agencies for working many long, hard hours, away from their families and lives at home, to put enough pressure on him to help him make this decision.”

Breedlove was booked into Newton County Jail on existing warrants and will be interviewed about the Thursday evening shooting of Ralph A. Ross at a residence near Jasper.

Ross was airlifted to a trauma center where is listed in critical but stable condition.

Original Story: Police are searching for a 29-year-old Arkansas man accused of shooting a man in the face, neck, shoulder, and both legs at a residence near Jasper on Thursday.

Newton County deputies say Tyler Blue Breedlove was stealing the victim’s van when the victim and a witness came outside to investigate.

Breedlove allegedly opened fired with a 12-gauge shotgun, firing three times and striking the victim with multiple buckshot projectiles.

Breedlove drove off in the victim’s white Toyota Sienna minivan with Arkansas license 947 XTY. The van is described as “very beat up and rough.”

The victim, a 55 year old man, was transported by ambulance to a helicopter and airlifted to a trauma center. The man was reported as critical but stable. His name has not yet been released pending family notification.

Police believe the suspect knows the area well and may be looking for another vehicle or hideout.

“We are asking folks to lock their doors and be extra vigilant until he is located,” said Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler. “He is armed with a shotgun for sure, and possibly more weapons, and was obviously in a mindset to be violent.”

Breedlove is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He recently had relatively long hair and a beard.

He is considered armed and dangerous and, if seen, should not be approached.

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts or the whereabouts of the van, is encouraged to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 446-5124.