UPDATE: Preliminary data indicates possible cause of United Industries fire

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The city of Bentonville community relations and economic development director has released updated information regarding the Dec. 4 fire at United Industries, 1900 E. Central Ave.

Debbie Griffin stated, “According to Bentonville Fire Marshal, Jake Feemster, “Preliminary data indicates that the possible origin is in the area of an electrical pole with a failed electric terminator. The origin and cause investigation is ongoing and with the assistance of state and federal agencies due to the proximity to city property.””

