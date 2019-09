The matter continues to be investigated

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — University of Arkansas police have issued an update regarding a rape reported Monday, Sept. 2 at campus.

Police stated the female student who reported the crime initially told them she was assaulted by an unknown man.

Police said new information was provided the following day and it appears the two are acquaintances.

The crime was reported to police at 1:37 a.m. and reportedly happened in Holcombe Hall.