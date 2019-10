ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Benton County Coroner has identified the man that died after a tree fell through his house during the overnight storms.

Leonard Pollock, 66, was identified as the victim by coroner Daniel Oxford. Oxford says Pollock’s body was released to the funeral home.

The National Weather Service Office in Tulsa estimated the incident occurred at around 12:29 a.m. on Monday due to high winds.