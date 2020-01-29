UPDATE: Two juveniles facing charges after drive-by shooting in Springdale

UPDATE: Two juveniles are facing charges in relation to a shooting that occurred on Saturday, January 25.

On Monday, January 27, officers with the Springdale Police Department responded to Quick and Clean Laundry for a fight in progress. When officers arrived, they were told by the caller that he had found his green jeep that his daughter had stolen.

The caller stated that when he confronted the group that had his vehicle, to include his daughter, he was attacked by several of them. Officers were told that two females fled in the stolen vehicle and three males ran on foot.

Officers searched the area and located three juvenile males that were identified by the caller as the people that attacked him.

All three juveniles were arrested and transported to the Springdale Police Department.

Detectives and officers continued to investigate the case and were able to locate the stolen green jeep. One of the juvenile females was arrested in connection with the fight at the Quick and Clean Laundry and they are still working to identify and locate the other female involved.

The stolen silver Kia Sorento was recovered in a rural area of Benton County.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that all four of the juveniles that were arrested in connection to the incident at the Quick and Clean Laundry were also present in the vehicle during the shooting that took place on Saturday, January 25

At this time two of the juveniles have been charged with crimes related to the shooting.

The following is a list of ages and charges related to the shooting: Juvenile #1 is a 17-year-old male who is being charged with Terroristic Act, Class B Felony. Juvenile #2 is a 17-year-old female being charged with Accomplice to Terroristic Act, Class B Felony.

ORIGINAL STORY

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Saturday at about 1:30 p.m. officers with the Springdale Police Department responded to a gunshots call in the area of Wagon Wheel Road.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a male who said that he was stopped at the intersection of Silent Grove Rd. and Wagon Wheel Rd. when he was approached on the lefthand side by a Silver Kia Sorento.

The man said that while the Kia Sorento was parked next to him, a passenger in the vehicle fired several shots toward him.

No people were struck or injured but the male’s vehicle was struck by several bullets.

The Kia Sorento left the area westbound on Wagon Wheel towards Interstate I-49 and is believed to be occupied by two males.

Springdale Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police department at 479-751-4542 or the criminal investigation division at 479-750-8139.