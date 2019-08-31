VA hires Dr. Robert Levy replacement

The new pathology chief will start in mid-September at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A new chief of pathology has been hired at the veterans hospital in Fayetteville.

The new pathology chief will start in mid-September Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.

A spokesperson for the hospital declined to say who will be the new chief, but said a formal announcement will happen when the chief begins the job.

Dr. Robert Levy formerly worked as the chief pathologist at the veterans hospital.

He was recently arrested and indicted on 31 federal charges — including manslaughter.

If convicted, he could spend more than 500 years in prison and more than $7 million in fines.