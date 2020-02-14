Valentine’s Day and Anniversary of Sam and Helen Walton

FILE- This Nov. 9, 2018, file photo shows a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Nov. 15. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Visitors to the Walmart Museum can celebrate Valentine’s Day and the anniversary of Sam and Helen Walton.

Sam and Helen Walton got married on February 14, 1943.

This Valentine’s Day, as in years past, the museum has substituted the silk flowers on display with Helen’s wedding dress with a fresh bouquet.

Walmart Heritage Foundation Senior Director Alan Drenow said Helen was much more than just Sam’s wife, she was a partner and voice for the associates.

“Had Sam not met Helen and had they not married, I don’t think there’s a good chance that Walmart would not exist today,” Drenow said.

Today would have also been Helen’s 100th birthday.

The public is invited to celebrate the day, and the couple, with the Walmart Museum tonight until 10 p.m.