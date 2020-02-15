Valentine’s Day rolls on with roller derby mash-up event

FOX24

by: Peyton Knott

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — NWA Roller Derby and Benton County Roller Derby are teaming up for a special Valentine’s Day event that will feature some four-legged friends as well.

Skate Your Heart Out: Puppy Love is an all-night event from 5:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. where skaters can participate in roller derby while meeting some furry friends.

The visiting dogs are brought courtesy of the event’s featured charity, House of Little Dogs.

The event will consist of an Intermediate/Advanced level game and a Beginner game.

The player sign-up is $10.

Sign-up forms can be completed online at https://www.nwarollerderby.com/sk8-your-heart-out-skater-registration.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss