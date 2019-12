TALIHINA, OK. (KFTA) — Fire Crews battled a grocery store fire this morning.

Talihina Police Department dispatch said the fire broke out just before 3am at the Valley Super Foods on the 800 block of Dallas street in Talihina. The fire spread to a flower shop and restaurant. The grocery store is a total lost.

Courtesy Trenton Boston

Talihina fire crews are on scene and Buffalo Valley Fire crews were called to assist.

There are no reports of injuries. Authorities working to determine what caused the fire.