FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A man from Van Buren was killed on Monday morning after a one-car accident.

Jose Argueta, 61, was killed after he lost control of the vehicle and exited the interstate. Argueta struck a tree on the driver’s side before coming to rest in the westbound, southern ditch of the interstate.

Argueta was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the crash report, road conditions were icy.

This is the 14th fatality due to an accident in Arkansas in 2020.