VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFTA) — A Van Buren school bus was involved in a minor accident this afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, students on bus 67 have been delayed due to a passing vehicle clipping the driver side mirror causing the driver’s window to break.

Students were transferred to bus 6 and should be arriving home very soon.

We have reached out to the school to determine if any students were injured.

