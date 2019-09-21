Van Buren school resource officers featured on trading cards

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFTA) — Students in Van Buren are getting to know their school resource officers in a unique way.

The SROs at Van Buren schools are now featured on a series of trading cards, detailing personal information about each officer.

Corporal Dewayne Richesin explained how kids can collect the cards.

“I see them doing something positive, I’ll sit there and hand one out, maybe autograph it if they want to,” said Richesin. “We work sporting events for the Van Buren School District and some kids will come up to you and ask for the trading cards.”

The SROs began handing out the cards a few weeks ago. Richesin says he already thinks they’re making a positive impact.