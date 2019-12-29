Van Buren VFW commander dies at 62

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFTA) — Earl Duty, post commander at the Robert Jack VFW Post 1322 in Van Buren, died on Friday due to health issues.

Duty, also the commander of Arkansas VFW District 7, was 61.

According to his obituary, Duty was a Navy veteran who later enlisted into the United States Army National Guard. He was mobilized in 1991 during Desert Storm in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Ocker Chapel in Alma.

Duty will be buried with full military honors at Fort Smith United States National Cemetery.