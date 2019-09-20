Vaping-related illness reported at Arkansas Children’s Northwest

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A juvenile has been treated for a vaping related illness at Arkansas Children’s Northwest, the hospital confirms.

Hilary Demillo, Senior Media Relations Specialist with Arkansas Children’s, could not release when it happened or their condition.

Nine vaping illnesses have been confirmed across the Natural State.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports three confirmed cases, three probable cases and three cases that are under review involving illnesses in connection with vaping.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a youth vaping summits in Bentonville on October 9.

It will be held at Bentonville High School with support from UAMS. Anyone can attend.