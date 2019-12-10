Vehicle company Nuro to test-drive autonomous Walmart grocery delivery

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Walmart is trying a pilot program in Houston that uses driverless technology to deliver groceries beginning in 2020.

Walmart made the announcement on Tuesday, December 10, about partnering with Nuro, a self-driving electric vehicle. A select group of customers has agreed to try the service.

Nuro’s custom-built delivery car, also known as R2, only has products and not people onboard. There are also autonomous Toyota Priuses to deliver groceries.

Both companies hope that through this pilot program they are able to continue improving services, “and learn more about what customers want,” according to Walmart.

“We believe this technology is a natural extension of our Grocery Pickup and Delivery service, and our goal of making every day a little easier for customers,” said Walmart.