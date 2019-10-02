Veteran memorial design competition kicks off

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Affiliates of the Springdale Veterans Memorial Organization are hosting a design competition for a veterans memorial.
Architectural and landscape design firms, architecture students, veterans, and professional and amateur artists are invited to submit proposals for a veterans memorial.
An event was hosted Oct. 1 for those interested to learn the details of the competition. Anyone interested may still register through Dec. 31.
The first place winner will receive $5,000, second place will receive $1,000 and third place will get $500.
The memorial will be located in JB Hunt Park.
