Veteran suicide rates are on the rise

Washington County Coroner Roger Morris said there have already been three veteran suicide deaths this year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — VA officials said the rate of veteran suicide is on the rise.

Already more than 6,000 veterans die by suicide every year, according to the VA’s National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report.

FOX 24 reached out to the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks to see what resources they offer to help combat this.

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks Deputy Associate Cheif of Staff for Mental Health Brian Moore said there is a growing concern of suicide.

He said there are many men and women returning from combat that need help.

Moore said the Fayetteville VA offers things like PTSD, depression, and bipolar disorder treatments.

It also has suicide prevention coordinators that work closely with staff to help identify veterans who are at high risk.

Moore said while these things are great for our veterans, we need more entities to help combat this.

“There is more to a person’s life than just health care,” he said. “There are things like their social being, their purpose, what do they want to do with their lives when they come back.”

Moore said teaming with the community and helping in those areas really allows a veteran to live a whole and healthy life.

The suicide prevention hotline number: 1-800-273-8255.

Moore said it’s important to keep that number in your phone because you’ll never know when you’ll need it.