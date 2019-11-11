Veterans and “Service Dogs of Distinction” truly man’s best friend!

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — “There is another resource for veterans … that isn’t medication,” said Service Dogs of Distinction Co-founder Don Gardner, “and it’s service dogs that will be there for them in times of need.”

Gardner, and Marsha Wyatt, founded the non-profit nearly five years ago using the money they had in their pockets. “We opened two locations — Fayetteville and Rose Bud, Arkansas. Over the years, fundraisers have helped to keep the service going. “West Fork did the first one called, ‘Dogs for Dogs.’ We served hot dogs from the grill and had service dogs, too,” said Gardner.

The organization receives rescue, shelter and donated dogs at the two locations. From there Gardner, Wyatt, and an additional trainer take the dogs home where they train them on foundation skills. “We have graduated 22 veterans and there are 24 in the program,” said Gardner.

As far as placing the dog with a veteran we let the dog do the picking. “This is my human … this is the person I want to be with,” he said speaking from a dog’s perspective.

While it is not a cure-all, fix-all, for veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), we like to think we’re giving hope to life and that it makes a difference. As one veteran told Gardner, “I have a battle buddy,” another said, “[the program] brings hope to life.”

Here are some photos of the pets and some of the pets with their vets!