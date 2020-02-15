Veterans undergoing treatment get gifts for Valentine’s Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Veterans undergoing treatment got showered with love and appreciation this Valentine’s Day.

Hundreds of volunteers took part in the annual celebration at the Fayetteville VA.

Police officers, military members, and the public visited with inpatient vets.

They also gave out Valentine’s Day cards made by kids from across the state.

VA leaders said these types of events help the vets feel less isolated.

“We have found that it also helps with the recovery. That when their spirits are brought up and there are people showing they care, they are more apt to listen to their doctors and nurses and when they follow instructions they have better outcomes,” James Schulfer with the Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks said.

The Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks is always looking for volunteers to interact with inpatient veterans.