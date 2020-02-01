Victim identified in deadly Springdale shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — UPDATE: The victim in Thursday’s deadly shooting has been identified as 23-year-old Joseph Soto of Springdale, according to a release from police on Friday.

The department says the incident is “not believed [to be] a random act of violence.”

Original story — Police in Springdale are searching for a suspect after a homicide in the city on Thursday.

According to Lieutenant Jeff Taylor, one man is dead after multiple gunshots were heard around the corner of Newell and Huntsville in the city at around 3 a.m.

Police say the suspect is still on the run, but the public is not believed to be in any danger.

“We don’t believe this is just a random act,” said Lt. Taylor.

Stay with KNWA for updates into this developing story.