Virginia teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Washington County Quorum Court passed two resolutions Thursday concerning inmate contracts, essentially formally recommending to the sheriff that they should be dissolved. Though the non-binding resolutions were passed, the sheriff said he won't rush to end said contracts.

As it stands, the county has contracts with federal and state law enforcement to accept inmates from those agencies. Washington County receives $30 from state and $62 from federal. Some community activists said profits shouldn't be the main focus of the incarceration system.