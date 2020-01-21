Volunteers help update school’s garden for MLK day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is designated as a day of service.

Some people volunteered to improve Linda Childers Knapp Elementary school.

Thanks to a grant from Engage Arkansas, they replaced nine raised beds in the school’s garden, making them more wheelchair accessible.

Sarah Bryan, a service member with Food Corps, said the new beds will help with the school’s cooking and gardening classes.

“We’re trying to reach those kids in different ways to show them that gardening and eating healthy is a possibility for them even though they might not always have the means or the resources to acquire them,” she said.

Food Corps is an organization that works with schools to promote healthy living for kids who are at or below the poverty level.