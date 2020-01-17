Volunteers needed for annual chili cookoff, Chilirhea

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Chilirhea needs more volunteers for this year’s event on Saturday, February 8.

Chilirhea 15th Annual Chili Cook-off – A Final Hoorah! is from Friday, February 7 to Sunday, February 9.

Requirement Details: All volunteers must be on time and stay for the duration of their shift(s).

Perks: Morning volunteers and setup crew will have donuts and coffee, day volunteers will have snacks and beverages. Day-of Volunteers can enjoy chili after the event starts and the judging has ended. All volunteers get a free Chilirhea Volunteer t-shirt.

Click here to sign up or email chilirhea@gmail.com for more information.

