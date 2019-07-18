Volunteers preparing for 121st Tontitown Grape Festival!

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KFTA) — Every role is important when it comes to making hand made spaghetti for the Tontitown Grape Festival.

“My job is to run the cutter,” said volunteer, Kay Franco.

“I’m doing the flour dough making,” said 8-year-old volunteer, Collin Pianalto.

“Basically we crack a bunch of eggs,” said Ryan Pianalto who is in charge of the whole spaghetti making operation. “Mix it with flour, run it through a big sheeter, then we run it through four rollers and then run it through four cutters.”

Ryan Pianalto has been involved with the festival for about 20 years. He said it takes about 40 people to make 3,000 pounds of dry pasta. With such a big operation, there are several things that can go wrong.

“You get gears that break down, you get rollers that aren’t sharp,” the older Pianalto said.

“Sometimes if the pasta is too wet, it will gum up the machine,” Franco said. “Or if it’s too dry, it won’t feed through the machine properly.”

But with thousands of people anticipating the pasta every year, volunteers said they can’t let these small things stop the show.

“We just sort of try to jump in there and fix it immediately when it happens and keep going,” Ryan Pianalto said.

While the satisfied smiles of happy spaghetti eaters make it all worth it, volunteers said the process means so much more than that.

“You get to make pasta with your family,” Collin said. “You get to see your family because sometimes you don’t get to see them.”

If you are interested in getting involved with the spaghetti making process, volunteers said they can always use extra hands. You can drop in at 154 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd in Tontitown at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23 and Thursday, July 25.





