Voting on Super Tuesday

"I wouldn't necessarily think that everybody should come to my point of view, but I think that we should work together towards unity."

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — There are several places across Northwest Arkansas to vote on Super Tuesday.

Benton County poll supervisor, Corey Collett said he sees a lot of people forgetting to bring their ID.

You must have an approved photo ID to vote. This includes:

Driver’s license

Photo ID

College ID

Concealed handgun carry license

Passport

Military ID

If you don’t have one of these, ask for a provisional ballot.

Collett said it’s also best to be familiar with what’s on the ballot before you head to the polls.

“The big deal is coming in knowing the choices you would like to make and being able to relay that to us so that we can get you the right ballot,” Collett said. “It’s probably one of the most important things you can do.”

Robert Haynes voted in Benton County. He hopes his vote goes toward building a stronger country and wants others to do the same, regardless of political opinions.

“I’m a pastor and there’s a scripture in the Bible that says, ‘A nation divided won’t stand,'” Haynes said. “So that concerns me a lot. I wouldn’t necessarily think that everybody should come to my point of view, but I think that we should work together towards unity.”

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. in Washington, Benton, and Sebastian counties.