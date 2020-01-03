Voting underway for Bella Vista POA assessment increase

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — A community is divided over a second vote for an increase in property assessment costs.

People in Bella Vista are at odds over raising the fee by $13, which could have an impact on the Bella Vista Property Owners Association 2020 budget, or “2020 Plan.”

In November, a proposed assessment increase fell short by just 150 votes.

The POA is asking property owners with a water meter vote to increase the monthly assessment fees to a total of $37 a month.

For unimproved lot owners, or properties without a meter, it would remain the same at $16 per month.

The assessment fee increase would go towards reducing and eliminating fees, paying off Trafalgar Road fire costs, capital improvements, and building reserves.

Here is how the increase would be used:

Six dollars of the increase will go toward eliminating or reducing our current fees.

Two dollars will go to pay for the Trafalgar fire and once all those costs are covered, it will be moved into our reserves.

Four dollars will go toward operational costs and capital improvements for the future.

One dollar will go toward building our reserves.

If the increase is passed, the 2020 Plan would also restrict access to certain amenities, like pools, lakes, fitness facilities and the gun range to members of the POA and guests of members.

In Bella Vista, there are over 20,000 unimproved lots in good standing, compared to 14,000 improved lots.

Jim and Denise Klinger moved to Bella Vista for the amenities, and their love of mountain biking and hiking.

They are voting “yes.”

“This is an amenities-based community…so if you think about those amenities starting to fall into disrepair due to lack of assessment, then this becomes a less desirable place. If this becomes less desirable, then that means property values decrease,” Jim Klinger said. “When you look at the big picture that fee alone is so much lower than anywhere else that I know of.”

Denise adds, “I think it’s still a bargain for a family to be able to go to the pool, play tennis, put your kids anywhere here — and it’s $37 a month.”

Sandy Fosdick voted “yes” for an assessment increase in November, but this time she’s voting “no.”

“We need to get spending under control,” she said. “Most businesses when they’re in financial stress, they tighten their belts a little bit and cut back. When I looked at the budget, I didn’t see that.”

Concerns have been raised about the budget, and specifically the salary of Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson.

According to IRS records, he earned $196,945 in base compensation, and $273,658 in total compensation in 2018.

If the assessment increase is not approved, the POA says its finances would deteriorate to a “concerning” level, and some amenities would have to close by in the next few years.

According to the POA website, reserves were spent to renovate many amenities, purchase land from cooper communities, and put out the Trafalgar fire.

“I’m very concerned about the overall budget. Thirteen dollars is nothing. I’ve already told the POA, we’ll give you $100 more a month if we can see that it’s being sent in a financially sound manner. But it just isn’t,” Fosdick said. “They held off on the budget. We got it five days before the vote ended. That’s not enough time for anyone to digest the budget that they were planning to use for 2020.”

Denise Klinger disagrees, saying, “I think they’re very transparent and I think they’ve done a good job.”

At least half of property owners in good standing must participate in the vote, and at least 51% of the votes must be in favor of an assessment increase for it to be approved.

Voting will end on January 16, and if approved it would go into effect March 2020.

Tom Judson was unavailable for comment.

Click HERE to find a list of questions the BVPOA has answered in regards to the 2020 plan.

Click HERE for BVPOA yearly reports.