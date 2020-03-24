UPDATE: Man arrested after being on the run for shooting at police

UPDATE: Waldron Police Department announced on its Facebook page Rene Bolduc is in custody.

“Thanks to a citizen who spotted him walking and followed him until officers could apprehend him,” the post said.

WALDRON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police are currently searching for an armed and dangerous man in the River Valley.

Rene Joseph Buldoc is over 6′ tall, slender and also has facial/neck tattoos. He also has tattoos on both hands.

According to police, Buldoc was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark-colored jeans and no shoes.

Courtesy of Waldron PD Facebook

The man is considered armed and dangerous. If you see the Buldoc, please call 911.

Waldron Police released the following statement regarding the incident with Buldoc: