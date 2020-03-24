UPDATE: Man arrested after being on the run for shooting at police

UPDATE: Waldron Police Department announced on its Facebook page Rene Bolduc is in custody.
“Thanks to a citizen who spotted him walking and followed him until officers could apprehend him,” the post said.
WALDRON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police are currently searching for an armed and dangerous man in the River Valley.
Rene Joseph Buldoc is over 6′ tall, slender and also has facial/neck tattoos. He also has tattoos on both hands.
According to police, Buldoc was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark-colored jeans and no shoes.
The man is considered armed and dangerous. If you see the Buldoc, please call 911.
Waldron Police released the following statement regarding the incident with Buldoc:
Last night, Officer Brittany Fletcher was checking two suspicious persons by the Waldron Walgreen’s, when one took off running on foot. Officer Fletcher chased after him and a short time later, the individual shot at Officer Fletcher, but did not strike her. She took cover, called for backup and a search was conducted.
This morning the subject was spotted leaving the area of Winchester Estates Apartments. The subject took off on foot, once he observed responding officers and at this moment is still at large.
The suspect is described in the earlier post and should be considered armed and dangerous. If spotted please call 911 and do not attempt to approach. Please keep your vehicles, homes and out buildings locked.