The retailer released an official statement Thursday, Sept. 5

(KFTA) — Walgreens is joining other retailers in asking shoppers not to open carry firearms in stores.

In an official statement released Thursday, Sept. 5, Walgreens stated:

“We are joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials.”

The other retailers implementing gun restrictions include Walmart, Kroger, Target, Wendy’s and Starbucks.