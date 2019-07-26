Walmart aims to make back-to-school shopping a breeze

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The start of a new school year is right around the corner and many of you may soon find yourselves going back to school shopping.

A new Deloitte study states on average, every household will spend over $500 for clothing, electronics, and school supplies this season.

Assistant manager at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville, Jessica Parsons said when you’re looking to save money, it’s a good idea to shop around and make sure you’re getting the best deal. And while shopping can be a stressful time, she wants kids to enjoy their time in school after the items are all bought.

“Don’t worry about it too much,” Parsons said. “Just go in and have fun. I know the first few days are stressful because you’re introducing each other, you’re learning new people, you’re learning your teacher and everything like that. But it is a fun environment and just enjoy it while you’re there.”

Parsons said there will be plenty of cross-trained associates who are there to help if you need them.

Callie Skembo is starting her sophomore year at a Minnesota college in August and recommends fellow college students add a nice mini-fridge, good sheets, and a strong binder to their shopping lists.

“At first I didn’t have a good binder and then all my stuff was just everywhere,” Skembo said. “So good organizational tools really helped my first year.”

Arkansas tax-free weekend takes place August 3 and 4, which will be a good time to cross some items off your list.