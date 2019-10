ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Walmart AMP wants you to be aware of a scammer who is offering fake concert tickets through Facebook Messenger.

The messages come from a fake account under the name Gracyn Nicole for tickets to Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Blake Shelton.

The seller claims the tickets benefit Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

The AMP has alerted police and they are investigating.

If you’ve purchased tickets from the fake account, file a report with police.