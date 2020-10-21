Walmart announces nationally broadcast Toy Awards Show airing this Sunday on FOX

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor are set to host Walmart’s first-ever nationally broadcast 2020 Top Rated by Kids Toy Awards Show, which will air on Sunday, October 25th on FOX, immediately following the NFL at 3:30 p.m.

The retailer says its special will feature appearances and musical performances from “some of today’s hottest celebs.”

The show will also stream live on Walmart social channels including YouTube with co-hosts Collins Key, TikTok with co-hosts WeWearCute as well as Instagram and Facebook with co-host Laurie Hernandez.

Viewers are in for a fun-filled night that celebrates the top toys of the holiday season and supports The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, which provides new clothing and toys to more than one million children in need each year.

Walmart wants to offer customers special, exciting experiences that bring them together while spending more time at home, and the 2020 Top Rated by Kids Toy Awards Show will bring the hottest holiday toys to customers’ living rooms in an exciting, family-friendly way Walmart has never done before.