Walmart announces veteran and military spouse hiring numbers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The world’s largest retailer reinforces its commitment to our veterans.

Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner announced the retailer’s latest efforts to keep veterans and their families employed.

Military Programs Senior Director for Walmart Gary Profit says employing veterans is important for both customers and communities.

“When we can support veterans and military families, we benefit in so many ways, and it’s not just reputationally, because again, they are great associates and we want more of them,” Profit says.

Since launching its military spouse career connection just last year, the company has hired over 14,000 military spouses and is ahead of its goal to hire 250,000 veterans.

